I went to Liverpool for the weekend and discovered a city full of lovely people

A London family visiting Liverpool for the weekend was overwhelmed by the kindness of the city's residents, leaving them nearly in tears after their heartwarming experiences.

Sharing his experience on Reddit, user Dannybuoy77 said: “We went to Liverpool for the weekend and we discovered a city full of lovely people.”

The Reddit-poster explained how his daughter turned 15 last week and won a competition for free tickets to the Beatles Story. They drove up from South East London, along with his wife, for a weekend filled with Beatles related fun.

He said: “My daughter has a very rare neuromuscular condition that means she is very weak and has to be in a wheelchair all the time she's not asleep.

“She has a very hard life, as do we as her primary carers. But we get on with stuff and we try to make her life as good as possible. All the people working at the various museums (Beatles and music related stuff) were so unbelievably friendly, helpful and kind. What a great city.”

He said the “absolute icing on the cake” was when they visited the iconic Cavern Club on Saturday evening. Mathew Street was “absolutely rammed” but a bouncer outside the Cavern came over and said he would check if what was quiet enough for them to come in.

“A few mins later he appears and says it's too full but handed us a Cavern bag full of merch. Badges, mug, photos, stickers. We were blown away and myself and my wife were fighting back the tears. Was such a lovely thing to do and my daughter was over the moon,” he added.

He ended the post by noting: “Liverpool we love you! Such a cool city. The UK is the best.”