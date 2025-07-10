I'm deeply grateful to be named Chef of the Year - it means the world to me

A Liverpool restauranteur has been awarded 'Chef of the Year' at the inaugural British Curry Championship, showcasing culinary excellence in the UK curry industry.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liverpool restauranteur has been crowned Chef of the Year at the first ever British Curry Championship.

The brand-new culinary awards ceremony celebrates the talents of those working in the curry industry across the UK, with the winners revealed at the Bradford Hotel on June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the fantastic winners was Da Mount Gurkha in Waterloo, whose owner and chef Laxman Bhandari was crowned the overall Chef of the Year. Awards aren’t new to the highly-rated venue, which has earned numerous accolades since opening in 2015.

Da Mount Gurkha, Waterloo. | Da Mount Gurkha via Tripadvisor

Chef Laxman Bhandari told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s an incredible honour to be named Chef of the Year at the British Curry Championships.

“This recognition means the world to me and our team - it’s a reflection of the hard work, passion, and love we put into every dish. I’m deeply grateful to our loyal customers and the amazing community that supports us every day. Thank you for believing in us.”

Da Mount Gurkha has an impressive Google rating of 4.8 out of five stars, from 475 reviews, with one customer noting: “This meal was as close to perfect as you can get.”

Da Mount Gurkha can be found on Crosby Road North.