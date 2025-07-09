A Liverpool restauranteur has been crowned Chef of the Year.

The winners of the first ever British Curry Championship have been announced, recognising the exceptional achievements of the chefs, restaurants and takeaways within the UK’s curry scene.

The brand-new culinary awards ceremony celebrates the talents of those working in the curry industry across the UK, with the winners revealed at the Bradford Hotel on June 30.

Among the fantastic winners was Da Mount Gurkha in Waterloo, whose chef Laxman Bhandari was crowned the overall Chef of the Year. Awards aren’t new to the highly-rated venue, which has earned numerous accolades since opening in 2015.

Owner and chef Laxman Bhandari saw his curry house crowned Nepalese Restaurant of the Year at the 2024 English Curry Awards and has previously been named Chef of the Year at other awards ceremonies.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Curry Championship said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”