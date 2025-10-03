'Means the world' - BBC This City is Ours star honoured by what he saw on Edge Lane

James Nelson-Joyce expresses pride as 'This City Is Ours' under the spotlight in a city-wide Liverpool campaign.

A new billboard caught the eye of This City Is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce when he spotted his own onscreen character, Michael Kavanagh, lit up on Liverpool’s Edge Lane.

James, who played Michael Kavanagh in the first series of the popular series, is among the stars of hit Liverpool dramas to feature in a new BBC city-wide campaign.

More than 100 billboards and digital screens are now on display across the city centre as part of the BBC’s nationwide Made Of Here campaign.

In locations from Lime Street Station to Liverpool ONE shopping centre, the artwork features characters from This City Is Ours, Time series two and The Responder, which were all filmed in Liverpool.

James Nelson-Joyce, Made of Liverpool. | BBC

James said: “It’s fantastic to see characters from This City is Ours, including my own, Michael Kavanagh, on screens in my hometown. Everyone involved in making the show is made up about how well it’s gone down with viewers, particularly across Merseyside.

“It means the world to me to be part of something that’s made and set in my city. When you see your hometown on screen it makes you feel proud and importantly, it shows young people that there are opportunities to work in TV where they live.”

Liverpool is the first regional location to be selected to be celebrated by the campaign, following the national launch of Made Of Here earlier this month. Actors from This City Is Ours, Time series two and The Responder, including Sean Bean, Hannah Onslow, Julie Graham, Jodie Whittaker, Martin Freeman and Adelayo Adedayo take starring roles on the artwork.

Made of Liverpool. | BBC

Made of Liverpool. | BBC

This City is Ours is set to return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One for a second series after attracting an average 5.8 million viewers for the first series.

Episode one has been watched by more than 7.8 million people to date, more than tripling its initial overnight figure of 1.9 million.

Viewers continue to discover the eight-part series on BBC iPlayer, where it has been the BBC’s most watched new drama launch of the year so far and almost three million people streamed the series finale ahead of its BBC One transmission.