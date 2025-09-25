This City is Ours will return for a second season after it left the nation hooked.

Liverpool’s gripping crime drama, This City is Ours, is in the running for three TV Times Awards.

The eight-part first series, which launched in full on BBC iPlayer in March, has been praised by both critics and viewers alike and features a whole host of fantastic Scouse actors.

Created and written by Stephen Butchard, season one explored Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean) and Michael Kavanagh’s (James Nelson-Joyce) cocaine trade and what happened when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decided he wanted to inherit their kingdom. A second season has been confirmed.

James Nelson-Joyce in This City is Ours. | BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

This City is Ours spent 17 weeks filming at locations across the Liverpool City Region, with many recognisable spots featuring, including the city centre, the Georgian Quarter, Edge Lane, the Wirral and more.

The series was named the BBC’s most watched new drama launch of the year back in May, with almost 3 million people streaming the series finale ahead of its BBC One transmission.

James Nelson-Joyce’s performance as Michael Kavanagh impressed many, with season one also starring Laura Aikman, Julie Graham, Kevin Harvey, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Mike Noble, Bobby Schofield, Darci Shaw, and Stephen Walters.

Jack McMullen in This City is Ours. | BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

Now, James has been shortlisted for the ‘Favourite Actor’ award at the TV Times Awards 2025. The Liverpool star - who has also appeared in Black Mirror, Time, Little Boy Blue and more - will reprise his role for season two.

Nelson-Joyce’s co-star Jack McMullen also impressed viewers, with the Waterloo Road and Brookside actor shortlisted for the ‘Favourite Supporting Actor’ accolade.

This City is Ours is also up for the ‘Best Drama’ award, alongside Netflix’s hit series Adolescence. Adolescence star Owen Cooper is shortlisted for the ‘Favourite Young Actor’ title.

Members of the public can now vote in the TV Times Awards, with voting closing at 11.59pm on October 14.