Comedian and actor John Bishop (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)

John Bishop and Tony Pitts invited impressionist Jon Culshaw to discuss the three words that mean the most to him in the latest episode of their Amazon Prime podcast titled Three Little Words . The 55-year-old, best known for his work on the radio comedy Dead Ringers since 2000, got the show’s hosts talking about dropping our phones and being more human in how we interact in our day-to-day lives.

As the group turned their conversation to social media, John admitted that despite his success in life, it is still easy to compare himself to others online. He jokingly said that the key to happiness is not to compare yourself to the “handsome” and “talented” Jamie Redknapp.

John said: “I’m doing alright. My life’s good: I’ve found this profession that I love, I’ve been well rewarded for what I’m doing, and I’m living with the woman I love. I pick up my phone, and Jamie Redknapp’s having a better day. He’s on the beach looking fantastic in a costume, and I’ve gone, ‘oh christ, my day’s s***t. I’m a big fat bloke’. You know what I mean. I think, ‘If that’s how I feel, how does it make you feel if you’re 14 and seeing those comparisons?’”

He added: “I will pray at the altar of Redknapp, not a problem, it’s just that when you see someone better looking than you, fitter than you, who’s having a better day than you, you think… ‘come on Jamie, show us one bad golf shot.’”

The award-winning comedian revealed that he’s taken a step back from social media due to people oversharing information. John said: “I’ve stepped away from it a little bit because also, the truth is, there are some days where I don’t want to talk to anyone. If I’m not going to phone my mate up and tell him I’m having a bad day, why the f*** am I going to tell a few thousand people I don’t know.” He added: “You see it all the time, people picking up their phone and going ‘err, yeah, I’m not feeling great today because of this’. Then there’s a big wash of people going all over the other. Just phone your bleeding mate up, go for a walk.”