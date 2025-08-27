'I'm grateful' - Katarina Johnson-Thompson confirmed for World Championships 2025 in Tokyo
UK Athletics has announced the Novuna Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for this year’s contest, which will be staged in Japan’s capital between September 13 and 21.
Reigning World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (KJT) brought home her first ever Olympic medal in 2024, winning silver in the heptathlon. She will now defend her global title in Tokyo, vying for a third World Championships win.
Sharing the news on social media, Johnson-Thompson said: “Officially been selected for the World Championships in Tokyo next month… for what will be my 7th time at a world champs.
“Grateful, excited and ready to make some more happy memories!!”
KJT will also compete in the 2026 Commonwealth Games and European Championships.