Katarina Johnson-Thompson made history at the World Athletics Championships this weekend, as the Liverpool heptathlete secured another medal.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning to Tokyo’s National Stadium on Friday (September 19) - where her 2021 Olympics attempt was cut short due to a calf injury - the Liverpool-born athlete bagged a Bronze medal in the dramatic final 800m race on Saturday (September 20).

Katarina became emotional when she realised she had tied with the USA’s Taliyah Brooks - on 6,581 points - as the pair became the first heptathletes to split a world medal. Anna Hall earned the world title, while Kate O'Connor bagged the silver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bronze medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the 800 Metres leg in the Heptathlon on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Sharing a post on social media, Johnson-Thompson said: “A beautiful bronze medal to perfectly symbolise a rusty year of injuries, setbacks and doubts.

“We fought hard for every single point and in the end every single point mattered.

“This was my 19th senior international championship start (indoors and out) dating back to 2012. It honestly hasn’t got any easier.

“Congratulations to Anna, Kate, Taliyah and all the hep girls for a gruelling couple of days.”