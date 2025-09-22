'We fought hard for every single point' says Katarina Johnson-Thompson as she makes history
Returning to Tokyo’s National Stadium on Friday (September 19) - where her 2021 Olympics attempt was cut short due to a calf injury - the Liverpool-born athlete bagged a Bronze medal in the dramatic final 800m race on Saturday (September 20).
Katarina became emotional when she realised she had tied with the USA’s Taliyah Brooks - on 6,581 points - as the pair became the first heptathletes to split a world medal. Anna Hall earned the world title, while Kate O'Connor bagged the silver.
Sharing a post on social media, Johnson-Thompson said: “A beautiful bronze medal to perfectly symbolise a rusty year of injuries, setbacks and doubts.
“We fought hard for every single point and in the end every single point mattered.
“This was my 19th senior international championship start (indoors and out) dating back to 2012. It honestly hasn’t got any easier.
“Congratulations to Anna, Kate, Taliyah and all the hep girls for a gruelling couple of days.”