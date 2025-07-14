Andrew Sheridan, renowned Liverpool-born chef, is set to open a new restaurant in Chester, on the former site of Michelin-approved Da Noi.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool-born chef Andrew Sheridan and his business partners Sam and Emma Morgan own a number of restaurants across the North West, including the award-winning Restaurant 8 in Liverpool city centre and OXA on the Wirral.

The talented trio are highly-regarded in the food industry, with Restaurant 8 awarded three AA Rosettes, a listing in the Michelin Guide, Best Restaurant in the UK and various other accolades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local TV

Now, they are taking over the site of the former Michelin Guide-approved Da Noi on Bridge Street in Chester. Scheduled to open in mid-September, the new restaurant will be named Noted will accommodate 16 to 20 covers.

Sheridan, who trained at Michael Caines’ fine dining restaurant in ABode Hotel in Chester, said: "I spent the first part of my career working in Chester, and I regularly visit the city for dining, so I was always keen to open my own restaurant there.

"I am delighted to have found an amazing intimate site in the heart of the city where we can showcase great food, service, and warm hospitality."

In a post on Instagram, Sheridan shared an image of Da Noi and said: “Ready to start work on Noted Chester.”