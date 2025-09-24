A Liverpool chef has been shortlisted for Hotel Chef of the Year at the prestigious Hotel Cateys Awards 2025, hosted by The Caterer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only North West chef to have been shortlisted at this year’s awards, Andrew Green leads the kitchen at The Municipal Hotel & Spa with a style inspired by his northern roots.

Andrew’s favourite dish on the menu at Seaforth - the hotel’s restaurant - is his reimagined version of Liverpool’s famous Scouse, made with Herdwick lamb that has been slow cooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie Brown, General Manager of The Municipal Hotel & Spa, said: “We’re all incredibly proud of Andrew. His creativity, dedication, and passion for nurturing his team make this shortlist a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and commitment to delivering memorable dining experiences at the hotel.”

Seaforth Restaurant. | Submitted

Chef Andrew Green. | Submitted

First launching in 2007, the Hotel Cateys honour the “outstanding people and properties that define the UK hotel industry”.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Winning a Hotel Catey is truly special because recipients are nominated, selected and rewarded by their peers. A coveted Catey statue symbolises excellence and is awarded in recognition of those at the very top of their game, as judged by the wider industry.”

Andrew is up against four other top chefs for the ‘Hotel Chef of the Year (fewer than 250 covers)’ award.

This year’s winners will be revealed at a sparkling ceremony at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel on November 24.