Leanne Campbell is set to host Liverpool ONE’s inaugural Beauty Weekend, which will see a range of offers, prizes and experiences across top stores.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday (September 27) and Sunday (September 28), the programme features exclusive brand activations, entertainment by local influencers and presenters, a beauty pod, selfie spots and exclusive offers from the likes of Sephora and John Lewis.

A Beauty Pod will be home to make-up touch-ups, hand and arm massages and fragrance sessions from beauty brands at Liverpool ONE including Sephora, MAC, Jo Malone London, Fenty, The Body Shop and multiple brands from John Lewis Beauty Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sephora Liverpool ONE. | Liverpool ONE

Visitors will be greeted by award-winning presenter Leanne Campbell, while House of Suarez dance troop will bring their signature energy to the weekend, joined by DJ Billie Clements.

Content creator Niall O'Callaghan will be co-hosting the Confidence Wall on Peter’s Square with local community group, Girls with Dreams Club, encouraging passersby to discuss mental health, self-expression and share confidence tips.

Below are all the offers beauty lovers can expect this weekend.

Sephora offers a free Sephora Charm Bracelet when spending £50 or more (whilst stocks last). Plus, free flash beauty services at their beauty hub throughout the weekend.

John Lewis & Partners is hosting in-store masterclass events throughout the weekend at their Style Studio and music entertainment by DJ Laura Weaver and acoustic singer Lucy Starr. Plus, the return of their Treasure Hunt with prizes to be won.

The Body Shop offers 10% off plus free gift with purchase of £22 or more, alongside express facials and hand and arm massages from 12pm-5pm, plus spin the wheel experiences with sampling opportunities.

Jo Malone London provides complimentary hand and arm massages, with free gift with purchase of £60 or more.

KIKO Milano is offering personalised engraving with purchases over £25.

Kiehl's extends 15% discount when joining their loyalty programme, plus gift with purchase of £60 or more and Derma Reader Analysis with personalised samples.

KIKO Milano - Liverpool ONE. | Submitted

MAC showcases tiered discounts - 15% off one product, 20% off two products, and 25% off three products - alongside permanent welded jewellery with Zapped by Elleise, in-store masterclasses with PRO artists, complimentary glass of fizz, and gift with purchase.

Space NK offers a lucky dip box when spending £40 or more.

Molton Brown offers free goody bags with purchases over £50 plus hand and arm massages.

Penhaligon's provides 15% discount.

The Perfume Shop is offering complimentary gift wrapping in store.

L'Occitane offers 10% off full prices for new L’Occitane guests, complimentary skincare consultations using Korean AI technology and bodycare consultations with hand and arm massages featuring their Almond and Shea Butter collection.

Thérapie Clinic rounds out the offering with 20% discount plus gift with purchase.

A beauty competition will also give visitors the chance to win an incredible beauty bundle from some of the best beauty brands in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “The Beauty Weekend shines a spotlight on everything that makes Liverpool ONE unique – a destination that brings global brands and local creativity together in the heart of the city.

“We’ve worked closely with our brands to create something truly extraordinary for our first-ever Beauty Weekend. This event is more than a showcase of products; it’s a celebration of Liverpool’s passion for style, confidence and self-expression.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors from across the region to join us for a weekend that promises to be unmissable."