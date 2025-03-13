Liverpool champion kickboxer Alex Eastwood died at the age of 15 after suffering a head injury.

A coroner has indicated that he will issue a Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) report to Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport highlighting the absence of regulation of child combat sports.

HM Assistant Coroner Michael Pemberton confirmed his intention to take the unusual step of issuing the report ahead of a full inquest into the death of Liverpool champion kickboxer Alex Eastwood, who died aged 15 after suffering a head injury while taking part in an unsanctioned kickboxing fight.

Alex had fought three individual rounds of a bout at a kickboxing gym in Platt Bridge, Wigan on June 29 last year, before becoming seriously unwell.

Mr Pemberton said: “I’m concerned there appears to be no regulatory guidance in terms of any child combat sports.

“In terms of children's participation in any of these activities, there appears to be no basic framework upon which individual clubs or parents can assess the risk that may be apparent in that activity, and the management of that risk. I’m minded to make a Regulation 28 report. I will take steps to provide that prior to the inquest.”

Alex was initially taken to Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan and was then transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH) after he was found to have a bleed on the brain. Alex underwent surgery but sadly died in hospital on July 2, 2024.

Alex’s family, who live in Fazakerley, have raised concerns about the safety measures and precautions in place around his fight on June 29, as well as the regulation around child combat sports more generally.

Alex’s family, represented by Thomas Jervis and Jill Paterson at Leigh Day, said: “We welcome the coroner’s decision to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report highlighting the serious safeguarding issues surrounding child combat sports. This is an important step towards ensuring that no other family has to suffer the heartbreak that we have endured following Alex’s tragic death.

“We are grateful to the coroner for recognising the importance of addressing the lack of regulation and oversight in child combat sports, and we hope that his findings will lead to meaningful changes in safeguarding measures to better protect young athletes like Alex.

“As a family, we remain committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding Alex’s death and look forward to the forthcoming inquest, where we hope to obtain further answers and accountability. Alex’s legacy must be one of change, and we will continue to push for greater protections for children taking part in combat sports.

“We would once again like to thank the coroner and our legal team for their ongoing support during this difficult time.”

The coroner’s decision regarding a Regulation 28 PFD report was made at a pre-inquest review into Alex’s death at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, March 12 2025. The full inquest is expected to be held over four days in June 2025.