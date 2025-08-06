I was shocked when my six-year-old got his hands on wine at a hotel breakfast
Shelly Larson-McHugh, 42, was staying at an all-inclusive hotel in Corfu, Greece, with her wife Katie and two children last month.
The family was at their first buffet-style breakfast when her son Louis offered to get her a drink and reported that “cherry juice” was the only drink available. with the orange and grape juice having ran out.
When he returned with beverage for himself, his sister, and his mum, Shelly took a sip and was stunned to discover it was red wine.
A carafe of red wine had been placed next to the juice station at breakfast and Louis had confused it for juice.
Shelly, a social engagement lead in Liverpool, England, said: "I was pretty shocked at first. It felt quite odd to me that wine would be offered at breakfast at all.
"I remember thinking at the time that cherry was an odd flavour to serve. But it's always so sweet to see how excited Louis gets for this so I said yes to the juice.
"My wife was at the time trying to tell the kitchen that I have coeliac, so neither of us saw him retrieve the drink.”
Despite the initial shock, Shelly and Katie saw the humour in the situation especially since neither of their children had actually drunk it.
Shelly said: "It just seemed incredulous to us that red wine would be being served to anyone at breakfast, let alone be available to kids. "Usually on all-inclusive holidays the alcohol is clearly separated or covered up so this was new."
Shelly notified the staff on the issue and they apologised before covering the wine up. She added: "For the rest of the holiday, we saw that the wine was covered at breakfast then properly labelled at dinner."
