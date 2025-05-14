An Anfield man’s life has changed thanks to breakthrough treatment.

An Anfield man was among the first to receive groundbreaking new treatment at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Howard Trust, 69, received the REZUM therapy in October last year, which is a minimally invasive surgical treatment for patients diagnosed with Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).

The condition affects more than a third of men aged over 50 and the urology team at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital is transforming the lives of men across the North West of England with the new treatment

The standard BPH treatment, Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP), is effective but can cause side effects like loss of sexual function, bleeding and incontinence. The procedure takes about 60 minutes, with an average recovery time of two days in hospital.

REZUM can be carried out in around 10 minutes, with patients going home on the same day. Patients experience minimal side effects and maintain erectile function after treatment. The therapy uses a device to target steam at the prostate tissue, causing it to shrink. Over time, the body absorbs the treated tissue, reliving pressure and improving symptoms.

Howard Trust. | Submitted

An avid cyclist and golfer, Howard had been struggling with symptoms that interfered with his daily life but is now completely symptom-free.

Howard said: “I couldn’t believe how simple the procedure was. I felt fully supported throughout the process, and the best part is, the pain is gone, and my symptoms have completely disappeared. I’m back to playing golf and enjoying full nights of sleep again. If you have the opportunity to undergo this treatment, I highly recommend it.”

Mr Matthew Liew, Consultant Urological Surgeon and Deputy Clinical Director for Innovation at NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group (UHL Group), said: "We’re excited to offer REZUM as a new, less invasive option for men suffering from BPH. This innovative therapy provides an opportunity to offer more personalised care, helping men regain control over their health and quality of life.

“REZUM has been approved by NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) and this trial follows an extensive evaluation of randomised research studies, providing excellent data supporting its effectiveness.”

Mr Matthew Liew, Urological Surgeon and Deputy Clinical Director for Innovation at UHLG. | Submitted

Mr Liew and Mr Srinivasa Viswanath, Consultant Urological Surgeon at UHL Group, underwent specialised training to perform the REZUM therapy and have so far successfully carried out the procedure on over 25 patients.

The clinical team has been supported by the Innovation team at UHL Group, led by Dr Andrew Rose, Assistant Director of Innovation, and a partnership with NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, NHS England and Health Innovation North West Coast.

The REZUM therapy is still in development at UHL Group and is continuing to show positive results for patients who suffer with BPH.