Published 30th Oct 2024, 13:47 BST
Published 30th Oct 2024, 13:47 BST
We spoke to the producer of new film Liverpool Story, which explores people and identity in every postcode in the city.

A new movie by local independent company Shut Out The Light Films documents the people, places and passing of time in our world famous city. 

Liverpool Story: Portrait of a City, was shot in every postcode of Liverpool. The crew spent the whole of last year filming in neighbourhoods across the city, to create an intimate documentary of the communities, voices and daily life.

The filmmakers said they wanted Liverpool, so often used as a backdrop in film and TV, to take centre stage. We caught up with Christie Allanson, producer and editor of Liverpool Story, to find out more. She said: "We have captured all these lovely moments and events and hopefully it will be a testament to the city for future generations to look back and watch it and think 'oh wow, that is what Liverpool was like in 2023'."

Christie Allanson, producer of Liverpool Story.placeholder image
Christie Allanson, producer of Liverpool Story. | Emily Bonner

"We are proud to be from Liverpool and we are even more proud that we have made this film and we have managed to capture everything, for forever,” she told LiverpoolWorld.

Christie added: "People like to say 'this is what Scousers are like', but we also made sure we interviewed people from all walks of life - people who are asylum seekers, people who have moved here from other cities and countries - because being a Scouser is different for everybody."

The documentary will premiere at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic on Thursday, November 21 - tickets are available on the Philharmonic official website. It will be released in UK cinemas from the same date.

Watch the video for our full interview with Liverpool Story producer Christie Allanson and to find out more about the film.

