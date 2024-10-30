Explore the role Liverpool plays in the new biopic 'Midas Man', which sheds light on the life of Brian Epstein, the mastermind behind The Beatles.

The life and career of legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein is being told in a new biopic, Midas Man. The film tracks how Epstein rose to prominence before his sudden death in 1967 at the age of 32.

Director Joe Stephenson told LiverpoolWorld: "Liverpool is very much a character in the movie as well. How could it not be? I mean, obviously, the people we talk about come from Liverpool and are very loyal to the city, and their families stay here. It was important that we shot here, that we included people from Liverpool, spoke to people who knew Brian and made sure that we were as authentic as possible."

Now, the new biopic, Midas Man, sees Jacob Fortune-Lloyd star in the title role as the mastermind behind The Beatles' meteoric rise. Born in Liverpool in 1934 to Jewish parents, Epstein also played a key role in the city's wider music scene, nurturing artists including Gerry and the Pacemakers, The Moody Blues and Cilla Black.

Liverpool actress Darci Shaw, who has previously starred in the Judy Garland biopic as the young star, told us it felt "surreal" to take on the role of Cilla Black. "Obviously, I knew that version of Cilla you see on Blind Date and Surprise, Surprise,” Darci said: “I didn't know the kind of younger star girl Cilla, who in the 60s was hobnobbing with the Rolling Stones. She was an it girl.

Epstein’s work as a promoter was vital to the development of Merseybeat and Liverpool's cultural reputation in the mid-60s. His commitment to the city, its music and its culture has created a powerful legacy that is still felt today. His death in 1967 was seen as the beginning of the end for The Beatles, who would officially split up in 1970.

Although his sexuality was not publicly known until after his death, it was well known amongst his friends and business associates. As a gay man living at a time when homosexuality was illegal, Epstein faced many personal challenges.

A statue of Brian Epstein was unveiled in Liverpool back in 2022. The statue of the legendary Beatles manager stands at the corner of Button Street and Whitechapel, following the first steps of Epstein's journey to change the fortunes of both the Fab Four and himself.

Midas Man will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime.