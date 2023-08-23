The richest people in Liverpool and Merseyside have been revealed, including the wealthiest Scouser in history.
So, who are the richest people in the Merseyside - and how on earth did they make their fortunes?! The eleven people and families below are the wealthiest in the region, and many came frome humble beginnings...
1. Tom Morris and family
Net worth of £4.847bn. Morris started the Liverpool-based discount retail chain Home Bargains in 1976 when he was 21 years old. He reportedly founded the brand using a bank overdraft It now has more than 550 stores, employing more than 22,000 staff. Home Bargains paid out a £30 million dividend to him and his family in 2021, making Morris the wealthiest Liverpudlian in history. Photo: National World
2. The Arora brothers, Simon, Bobby and Robin
Net worth of £2.150bn. Simon Arora went into business with his younger brother Bobby Arora, importing homewares from Asia and supplying them to UK retail chains, before buying B&M in 2004, which was then a struggling grocery chain In 2017, Simon and Bobby cashed in £215m of shares and reduced their stake in B&M by a quarter, three years after taking it public. The B&M headquarters is based in Liverpool. Photo: UGC
3. John Whittaker and family
Net worth of £1.6bn. John Whittaker (far left) is the chairman of the Peel Group, which owns the Port of Liverpool and the Liverpool Waters and Wirral Waters site. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
4. Lord Grantchester and the Moores family
Net worth of £1.205bn. Dairy farmer Lord Grantchester is the grandson of the late Sir John Moores, who founded Liverpool’s football pools nearly 100 years ago. The family later moved into retailing and mail order services through their Littlewoods empire. Some stores were sold in 1998 and the pools side of the empire was offloaded in 2000. Proceeds from those deals and past dividends were worth at least £445m. A larger windfall followed in 2002, when the remaining department stores and mail-order operation were sold to the Barclay brothers for £750m. Lord Grantchester sold the family’s shares in Everton FC in 2019. Photo: Chris McAndrew/Wikimedia Commons/Official portrait