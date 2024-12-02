Rebekah Vardy has insisted she “couldn’t care less” that Coleen Rooney is taking part in a I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, told the PA news agency she has “no issues whatsoever” with watching Rooney on the ITV show, and is “enjoying” watching her take part in bush tucker trials.

Tensions ran high between the two WAGs in October 2019, when Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking posts from her private Instagram account to the S*n newspaper. Vardy brought a libel battle against Rooney for the social media posts in which she outlined her ‘sting’ operation to find out who was leaking the stories, later alleging on X (formerly) Twitter: “It was… Rebekah Vardy’s account.” The tweet has since been retweeted more than 76,000 times.

Wagatha Christie does not look like she will be leaving the jungle any time soon, according to Gambling.com’s odds. She is 8/1 to be eliminated first. | ITV

A highly-publicised High Court trial took place in 2022 and the tweet was found to be “substantially true” and Rebekah Vardy was ordered to pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs, which are currently estimated to be more than £1.8m.

Discussing Coleen featuring on this year’s series of I’m A Celeb, Vardy said: “The general consensus is that I have a real issue with her being on a show that I’ve done. I couldn’t care less. I have no issues whatsoever. I’m actually quite enjoying it.”

Vardy has already stoked controversy after telling of her glee at seeing Rooney fall into the river twice, saying “it’s the gift that keeps on giving”. The reality TV show has also sparked a new business partnership and long-term friendship with former Chelsea and England footballer Wise, who joined Vardy in the Australian jungle in 2017.