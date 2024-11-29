New data has revealed which I’m A Celebrity contestants are the top fan favourites so far this year, including Liverpool’s Coleen Rooney.

The 2024 staging of the ITV series started on November 17, with twelve celebrities living in the Australian jungle and completing bush tucker trials in exchange for food.

Airing every evening until December 8, the celebs will soon start to be eliminated and whittled down to finalists before one will be crowned king or queen of the jungle. But, who is the most popular?

New research conducted by Rainbet.com has revealed this year’s fan favourites, using data on the number of Instagram followers that each contestant has gained since the show started. The potential earnings that all of the contestants of the 2024 series could make per sponsored Instagram post was also found.

Coleen Rooney. | ITV

TikToker and presenter GK Barry has emerged as the standout contestant so far, gaining more than 100,000 Instagram followers since the show began. With her relatable personality and ability to entertain, she has become a frontrunner in this year’s competition, also boosting her potential Instagram earnings to an estimated £7,420 per post.

Following close behind is Croxteth-born Coleen Rooney, who has proven to be a fan favourite, gaining more than 85,000. As a household name, her journey in the jungle is being closely followed, with her candid demeanour and ‘Wagatha Christie’ moments resonating with audiences. Her increased popularity has raised her Instagram earning potential to £8,289 per post.

Maura Higgins, Tulisa Contostavlos and Dean McCullough complete the top five, while Barry McGuigan and Reverend Coles are at the the other end of the scale.

When is the first elimination on I’m a Celebrity?

The eliminations don’t usually start to take place until the start of the final week. The first elimination typically happens 14 days after the season premiere - so for the 2024 season, that would be Sunday December 1.

