Watch: What are you planning for your New Year’s resolutions? I ask the people of Liverpool
They may fall by the wayside pretty soon into January as busy schedules get in the way of self-care, but it's tradition. Whether you want to get fitter or perhaps take up a new hobby, I have been on the streets of Liverpool to find out your New Year's resolutions.
Richie told LiverpoolWorld: "I always make a New Year's resolution every year, not that I always stick to it. My New Year's resolution this year is to get a lot fitter than I am. I do a lot of walking, but I want to even improve on that, maybe get back to the gym as well."
Steve said: "My resolution this year, I'm going to celebrate my birthday on the 8th of January, same as Elvis. Then after that, I'm going back to the gym. Because when I was 19, believe it or not, (I was a) bodybuilder."
Dave told us: "The idea, hopefully, is to actually move out next year, so that's big, if you can call that a resolution."
Stephen said: "I try and make them and I never keep to it. Like I said, I'll go to the gym and I never kept to it."
Watch the full video above for more
