Liverpool locals discuss New Year's resolutions for 2025, including fitness ambitions and personal goals like moving out.

They may fall by the wayside pretty soon into January as busy schedules get in the way of self-care, but it's tradition. Whether you want to get fitter or perhaps take up a new hobby, I have been on the streets of Liverpool to find out your New Year's resolutions.

Richie told LiverpoolWorld: "I always make a New Year's resolution every year, not that I always stick to it. My New Year's resolution this year is to get a lot fitter than I am. I do a lot of walking, but I want to even improve on that, maybe get back to the gym as well."

Steve said: "My resolution this year, I'm going to celebrate my birthday on the 8th of January, same as Elvis. Then after that, I'm going back to the gym. Because when I was 19, believe it or not, (I was a) bodybuilder."

Dave told us: "The idea, hopefully, is to actually move out next year, so that's big, if you can call that a resolution."

Stephen said: "I try and make them and I never keep to it. Like I said, I'll go to the gym and I never kept to it."

Watch the full video above for more and let us know your resolutions in the comments.