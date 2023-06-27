Sir Paul McCartney’s wife and son were in attendance at the National Portrait Gallery.

Sir Paul McCartney's photographs from 1963-64 will be exclusively displayed at the National Portrait Gallery starting this week.

Sir Paul McCartney has showcased his finest photographs captured in a new venture at the National Portrait Gallery. The Beatles legend has trawled through his archives to find some of the best snaps he’s taken during his life.

The 81-year-old Liverpool hero was joined by his son, James McCartney, and wife Nancy McCartney this Monday (26 June) in London as his photos were exhibited for special guests,before going on show for the public tomorrow. James, an undeniable doppelganger of his father, rocked a smart black and white tuxedo for the occasion.

Sir Paul kept things classy in a black suit and a light blue shirt. His wife Nancy wore a similarly-coloured satin dress.

The National Portrait Gallery exhibit, entitled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64 Eyes of the Storm, showcases The Beatles singer’s photography when he was 22-23 years old - when his band initially rose to stardom. The gallery’s website reads: “At a time when so many camera lenses were on the band, it is Paul McCartney’s which tells the truest story of a band creating cultural history – in one of its most exciting chapters.”

A glimpse inside the exhibition shows exclusive photos will be on display from when The Beatles famously performed on the Ed Sullivan show. The iconic performance was viewed by over 73 million people.

The unique event, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, features a digital guide, which includes “audio from Paul McCartney, photographer Mary McCartney and curators Rosie Broadley and Sarah Brown” in order to maximise your viewing experience.

Ticket prices to see the “never-before-seen images” start at £22, but entry for anyone under the age of 30 costs just £5. Members and patrons of the National Portrait Gallery can take a look at Sir Paul’s photos for free.