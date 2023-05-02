Artificial intelligence is currently a hot topic and allows people to put their creative spin on original music.

Musician Paul McCartney (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A Paul McCartney song reimagined using Artificial Intelligence has left fans teary-eyed.

Paul McCartney’s song "New" has been run through an AI platform to make it appear as if it was recorded by The Beatles. The video was uploaded to YouTube by a creator named Dae Lims and has over 55,000 views with 1,000 likes.

The recreated version of the track from McCartney’s 2013 album of the same name mixes harmonies from the Fab Four into the song. McCartney’s vocals are also noticeably youthful, similar to how they were in his Beatles days.

Fans of The Beatles legend were left speechless following the video’s release, with many saying it had left them in tears. One person commented: “That was astonishing! I was totally on board with Paul’s younger voice, but then John’s voice comes in, and it was goosebumps. Amazing work!”

Another wrote: “This made me cry... I think it helps that I think John & George both would’ve loved this song. This is unbelievable, just like a new Beatles song. Thank you so much for making this.”

A third said, “These are so emotionally moving to hear his voice young”, while a fourth added, “I’m currently crying for how beautiful this is”.

Someone else said: “Man, I can’t hide the emotion by hearing this. You made my fantasy come true. Your work is absolutely fine.”

Lims has also released an AI-recreated version of John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me” recorded by the iconic singer as a demo in 1980 and posthumously released on the 1984 album Milk and Honey.

Artificial intelligence is currently a hot topic and allows people to put their creative spin on original music by altering elements by altering elements such as the rhythm of the song and the singer’s voice.

