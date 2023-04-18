The TikTok video from Paul McCartney’s concert has been viewed over 750,000 times.

Musician Paul McCartney. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A TikTok video showing Paul McCartney looking stunned at a fan’s hilarious confession has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the legendary Beatle, 80, from Liverpool, performing at a concert when a woman in the crowd holds up a sign that reads: "I tried to mail myself to you when I was six."

The sign appeared to perplex the musician, but he saw the funny side and replied: "Not sure how that’s gonna work."

The crowd loved the funny moment and erupted into laughter and applause.

The clip was shared online by TikTok user @jtxrockstar and has already been watched 758,000 times, with people taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: “It’s worth a shot… time to find a box."

Another said: “She gave me a wonderful idea”.

A third joked: “I mean, the last time someone snuck into his house, they got one of the most underrated abbey road songs ever written about them, so I’d try my luck fr.”

Another fan of the Beatles singer added: “The way I would cease to be alive if Paul ever directly addressed me.”

Earlier this month, footage of Sir Paul McCartney smoking during a trip to Jamaica went viral on Instagram.

The singer was spotted puffing on a rolled cigarette at an outdoor party with his fashion designer daughter Stella, 51.

McCartney achieved another successful moment in his six-decade-long career this week as he debuted on the Billboard dance charts with the song Say Say Say.

Norwegian DJ Kygo added his trademark house style to McCartney’s 1983 single featuring Michael Jackson from the ‘Pipes Of Peace’ album.

