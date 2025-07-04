Stacey Dooley says I'm a Scouser now after heart warming interaction

Stacey Dooley gushes about Liverpool life after receiving a symbolic Liver Bird badge from a local, marking her as an honorary Scouser.

Stacey Dooley has announced she is officially a ‘Scouser’ after being given a lovely gift from a local.

The 38-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2023 after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing. The move to the city brought Stacey, her partner Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from the area.

Dooley describes the family home as her “fave place in the world” and often shares updates about her new life in Liverpool.

Now, the documentary-maker has accepted she is “an honorary Scouser” after receiving a special gift from a local. Sharing a video on Instagram yesterday (July 3), Dooley said: “I’ve just finished doing a gig in Liverpool and I’m so touched by this. I was speaking to this guy called Jimmy and he had this Liver Bird [badge] on his jacket...

“He took it off and gave me it and said, ‘Well you’re a Scouser now so you can have this’. This is what day to day interactions are like in this city... isn’t that so lovely. I’m made up with that.

“He said the last couple of people he gave one to, John Bishop and Sue Johnston - that’s pretty mega company. Honorary Scouser. You’ll never walk alone.”