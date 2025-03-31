Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are set to star in the upcoming UK tour of supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigative documentary maker Stacey Dooley will star in the award-winning show alongside her real-life partner and Strictly dancer, Kevin Clifton. The pair moved to Liverpool together in 2023 and have a young daughter named Minnie.

The thriller follows Jenny (Dooley) and her husband Sam (Clifton), who begin experiencing strange noises after moving into a new home. Jenny believes their house is haunted, as she keeps hearing the sound of a man crying at exactly 2:22am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam believes there must be a more logical explanation and, convinced by friends, the pair decide to stay up until 2:22 to find out the truth.

The UK tour will begin at Manchester Opera House on August 4, before continuing through to November 2025 across major cities including Bristol and Glasgow. A second leg of the tour will run from January 8 to June 20 2026.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton | Getty Images for SOLT

The tour starts at Manchester Opera House on 4 August 2025, and plays to November 2025, touring to Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, Malvern, Stoke, Brighton, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Guildford, Crawley, Southampton, Buxton, and Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey and Kevin will perform until November 29 2025, with further casting and casting for the second leg to be announced.

Speaking about his upcoming role, Kevin Clifton said: “I’m such a huge fan of 2:22 as a play. I have seen it a number of times and I’ve wanted to play Sam for ages! It’s superbly written, clever, funny and thought provoking whilst always maintaining a danger that kept me on the edge of my seat.

“When Stacey did the West End run I thought she was brilliant and just wanted to be up there with her. Me and Stace playing a couple with a new baby in a new house could not be more perfect! I’m really excited!”

Seamus Ryan

In a statement on Instagram, Stacey added: “JENNY AND SAM 2025. I couldn’t be happier to be back playing Jenny. I had the time of my life last summer on those boards. Even tho the real love of my life is infact @donnaair …. @keviclifton is a v v v stellar close second. LET’S go nail this tour baby! ❤️”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written by award-winning writer, Danny Robins, 2:22 - A Ghost Story has been seen by more than one million people, with previous stars including Lily Allen, Cheryl and Jay McGuinness.

2:22 – A Ghost Story UK Tour Dates

Manchester – Opera House: August 7 to 16, 2025.

Bristol – Hippodrome: August 18 to 23, 2025.

Glasgow – Kings Theatre: August 25 to 30, 2025.

Sunderland – Empire Theatre: September 8 to 13, 2025.

Milton Keynes – Milton Keynes Theatre: September 15 to 20, 2025.

Malvern – Malvern Theatre: September 22 to 27, 2025.

Stoke – Regent Theatre: September 29 to October 4, 2025.

Brighton – Theatre Royal Brighton: October 6 to 11, 2025.

Birmingham – Alexandra Theatre: October 13 to 18, 2025.

Cheltenham – Everyman Theatre: October 20 to 25, 2025.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre: October 27 to November 1, 2025.

Crawley – The Hawth Theatre: November 3 to 8, 2025.

Southampton – Mayflower Theatre: November 10 to 15, 2025.

Buxton – Buxton Opera House: November 17 to 22, 2025.

Peterborough – New Theatre: November 24 to 29, 2025.

Northampton – Royal & Derngate: January 8 to 17, 2026.

Bath – Theatre Royal Bath: January 19 to 24, 2026.

Norwich – Theatre Royal Norwich: January 26 to 31, 2026.

Richmond – Richmond Theatre: February 2 to 7, 2026.

Plymouth – Theatre Royal Plymouth: February 9 to 12, 2024.

Cardiff – New Theatre Cardiff: February 16 to 21, 2026.

Oxford – New Theatre Oxford: February 23, to 28, 2026.

Portsmouth – Kings Theatre: March 2 to 7, 2026.

Tunbridge Wells – Assembly Hall Theatre: March 9 to 14, 2026.

Woking – New Victoria Theatre: March 16 to 21, 2026.

York – Grand Opera House: March 30 to April 4, 2026.

Liverpool – Empire Theatre: April 6 to 11, 2026.

Newcastle – Theatre Royal Newcastle: April 13 to 18, 2026.

Nottingham – Theatre Royal Nottingham: April 20 to 25, 2026.

Llandudno – Venue Cymru: April 27 to May 2, 2026.

Aberdeen – His Majesty’s Theatre: May 4 to 9, 2026.

Wolverhampton – Grand Theatre: May 18 to 23, 2026.

Edinburgh – Edinburgh Playhouse: May 25 to 30, 2026.

Aylesbury – Waterside Theatre: June 8 to 13, 2026.

Bromley – Churchill Theatre: June 15 to 20, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now and available here.