The ‘Fab Four’ were responsible for a number of chart-topping hits between 1962 and 1970

The Beatles are often regarded as the most influential band of all time and currently hold the record for the most number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band, formed in Liverpool, racked up a number of chart-topping hits - but which ones were the most popular among listeners?

Here we look at the Fab Four’s best-performing singles of all time.

The Beatles, comprising of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

1 - Twist And Shout

Twist And Shout, written by Phil Medley and Bert Russell, was recorded by the Top Notes in 1961. The Beatles went on to work their magic and turned the song into a hit to close their Please Please Me album. The song spent 26 weeks on the chart and peaked at number two.

Advertisement

It became the only million-selling Beatles single in the US that was a cover song.

2 - Hey Jude

Hey Jude is not only one of the most famous Beatles songs, but it is also considered by many as one of the greatest songs of all time. The song, originally titled “Hey Jules,” after John Lennon’s son Julian, was written by Paul McCartney to comfort him during John and Cynthia’s divorce. The song spent nine weeks at number one, making it the best-performing Beatles single.

3 - Got To Get You Into My Life

Got to Get You Into My Life, first released in 1966 on their album Revolver, was written after McCartney’s first experiments with marijuana. It features brass instruments in homage to the Motown Sound. The song was on the charts for 19 weeks.

4 - Come Together/Something

Advertisement

Come Together, which was written by John Lennon, is the opening track to Abbey Road and was composed for Timothy Leary’s campaign to run for Governor of California. It has since become one of the most familiar songs by the band. Come Together peaked at number one and spent 16 weeks in the charts.

5 - I Want To Hold Your Hand

I Want to Hold Your Hand by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, was released in 1963 and stayed at number one for five weeks and remained in the UK top 50 for 21 weeks. In America, it topped the Hot 100 and stayed there for seven weeks. It remained on the charts for 15 weeks.

In 2018, it was named the 48th biggest hit of all time on the Billboard Hot 100.

6 - She Loves You

Advertisement

Released in 1963, this song written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney had six non-consecutive weeks at number one and was the best-selling single of the 1960s in the UK.

7 - Let It Be

Let it Be, written and sung by Paul McCartney, was the last Beatles single to be unveiled before he announced his departure from the band.

Mccartney explained how his late mother, who died from cancer when he was 14, inspired him to write the track.

It had a 15-week run on the charts and peaked at number one.

Advertisement

8 - Love Me Do

This track was The Beatles’ first single and track one, side two of Please Please Me.

When the single was released in the United Kingdom on 5 October 1962, it peaked in the number 17 spot. Upon its release in the United States, it became a number one hit. When it was re-released in 1982 as part of EMI’s Beatles 20th anniversary, it peaked at number four in the UK charts.

9 - Help!

Help! was released as a single in July 1965 and was number one for three weeks in the United States and the United Kingdom.

It is claimed that Lennon wrote the lyrics to express his stress after the Beatles’ quick rise to success.

Advertisement

10 - A Hard Day’s Night

A Hard Day’s Night, written by John Lennon, with some creative input from Paul McCartney, was released on the film soundtrack of the same name in 1964.