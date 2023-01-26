Drag queen The Vivenne has shared plans to get ‘reluctant’ Colin Grafton in drag for an episode of ITV’s Dancing on Ice

The Vivienne has revealed plans to get her Dancing on Ice skating partner Colin Grafton into drag for a performance.

Known for winning Ru Paul’s Drag Race, the 30-year-old from Colwyn Bay now resides in Liverpool.

The drag queen, who is also known as James Lee Williams, has planned to pull a “few surprises” on ITV’s figure skating competition.

The Vivienne made her ice skating debut on Sunday night (26 January) and has shared her new found love for the sport.

When talking about lifts for Dancing on Ice, the drag queen revealed how she was working out different skills with her skating partner Colin Grafton.

Talking about Colin Grafton, The Vivienne told OK! Magazine: “I might get him in drag one week! He’s very reluctant but I’m going to try.”

Colin Grafton, 31, from Providence, Rhode Island, shared his excitement for skating with the “best partner”.

Last week, The Vivienne spoke to Lorraine Kelly about her new found love for ice skating and plans to keep skating in the future.

The drag queen told Lorraine: “This is one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever done. I never thought in life, you know I fell in love with drag at a very young age, I think I was 14 and started doing it at 16 and you kind of think ‘that’s my lane, that is gonna be my job for the rest of my life

“I’ve been skating for nearly 3 months and already I’m thinking ‘once this show ends I want to make this part of my life because I love it so much.

“So I’m gonna fight for a drag on ice tour because I want to continue doing this because it’s just fantastic.”

The Vivienne also shared plans to skate on Dancing on Ice one week as her non-drag self James.

She told Lorraine that she hopes she can: “strip it all back and show everyone what’s under all this,” instead of her drag queen alter-ego.

The drag queen also explained how she has avoided any injuries on the figure skating show, saying: “I’m quite lucky because when I’m skating in drag underneath all this is three inches of foam on each side of my hips. To give me the illusion of a Jessica Rabbit.

“So I fall and I bounce straight back up.”

The Vivienne rose to fame after winning the first series of the UK’s Ru Paul’s drag race

She added: “And I’ve got a crash helmet on” as she gestured to the big wig on top of her head.

She also told Lorraine about her injuries by telling the presenter: “I’m all sorted. I think all the other celebs are jealous”.

How to watch Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice is on ITV every Sunday night at 6:30pm.

If you miss the live show then it is available on catch-up on the ITVX streaming platform.