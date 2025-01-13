'Truly special' drag star The Vivienne remembered at beautiful Liverpool vigil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of people gathered at St George’s Hall on Sunday (January 12) for a moving vigil in honour of beloved drag star, The Vivienne.

The historic Liverpool monument was lit up in green in a nod to the drag queen’s - real name James Lee Williams - recent role playing the Wicked Witch of the West in the Wizard Of Oz musical.

The vigil was organised by Sahir House, a Liverpool-based charity treasured by Williams. An ambassador for the LGBTQ+ and HIV charity, Williams’ last post on social media urged others to donate. They wrote: “Join me in giving back this year, everything I do charitable wise is usually for @sahirhouse house, Liverpools oldest LGBT+ charity!!! The work they do is incredible, thank you. £1 a month you won't miss it.”

Despite originally being from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, The Vivienne started her drag career in Liverpool and was often seen DJing at the Pride Quarter’s iconic Superstar Boudoir nightclub. Rising to fame in 2015 after becoming the UK drag ambassador for the US series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Williams then went on to become the winner of the first UK series in 2019.

Speaking in 2019, The Vivienne explained their name saying: “I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood.”

Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Since the 32-year-old’s tragic death was announced on January 5, tributes have poured in for The Vivienne, who was described by their publicist, Simon Jones, as an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.”

Williams’ family and friends attended the vigil, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard and close friend, Bobby Musker.

In a statement read by Musker, Williams’ family said: ”Your kindness and support has meant so much to us, as we all shared in sadness the loss of our son, brother, uncle, and a true icon. We are so grateful that we are able to share in this moment, and to be in the presence of such overflowing love and kindness from all you people.

“James was born in North Wales - he never let you forget that. And from an early age, it was evident that he was destined for this stage. Always the eccentric, forever entertaining, and determined to pave his own way in this world. James, Vivienne, craved the city, and he left home at 16 in pursuit of his dreams, dreams which were endless, and no matter what he knew, he’d achieve them.

“From here the Vivienne was born, in the city of Liverpool. The city had her heart. The people became her family, and the freedom to be everything she had ever dreamt brought a comfort that felt like home.

“The road was not easy, but the dream never ever changed and James would always tell us that they would make it happen, and that they did. They made it happen. We are so unbelievably proud of everything they achieved.

Vigil for The Vivienne in Liverpool. | PA

“They never gave up, and more importantly, their heart never, ever changed. They were truly special. They brought the sparkle to life. They painted every sky with a magical wonder and shone a light like no other.

“We are so grateful to share in this moment to celebrate the life and the legacy of our James, the Vivienne and thank you so much for coming together to join us all today. We will miss you for an eternity and for an eternity, we will all love you.”

Drag queen Danny Beard said they had just come back from RuPaul’s Drag Con where “the love for Viv was really overwhelming”. “I think this is what tonight should be about… a celebration of someone who touched the lives of so many,” they said.

“The Vivienne was one of the world’s most recognisable drag queens, proper world class entertainer. And above all a shining beacon in all of our lives and especially for the LGBT (community). She also used her platform to spread joy, advocate for acceptance, challenge stereotypes and to be a voice for those who need it.”

Vigil for The Vivienne in Liverpool. | @LukeK1097 via X

The Vivienne also appeared in the 2023 series of Dancing on Ice, finishing as a runner up. As the hit show returned on Sunday, presenter Holly Willoughby said: “Before we move on, like us, many of you will have been saddened by the tragic news of The Vivienne’s passing last weekend.

“Now, they were a huge part of our show, making it all the way to the final in 2023. They’ll be very sorely missed, and our thoughts are with The Vivienne’s loved ones at this time. So sad.”