'Very special' tribute to 23-year-old who drowned in River Mersey

Haydn Griffiths was just 23-years-old when he tragically drowned after taking to the water in July 2022.

Haydn went missing on July 19 after trying to swim out to the wind turbines off New Brighton. Following an extensive search from Hoylake and New Brighton RNLI crews, his body was sadly found near Pier Head on July 24, 2022.

The confident swimmer and lifelong sailor was found just two days after what would have been his 24th birthday, and the day before World Drowning Prevention Day. It is believed that he may have been stung by a jellyfish, sending him into shock and causing cramps.

The memorial bench reflects Haydn Griffiths’ love of nature and features two carved owls. Brogan (left) and Megan (right) visited Hoylake RNLI to see the bench and take in the sea view. | Hoylake RNLI

Since that day, Haydn’s sisters Megan and Brogan Griffiths have made it their mission to prevent other families going through the same loss. They have helped the RNLI through fundraising and by launching their own water safety campaign: Stay Safe for Haydn.

Now, a memorial bench - commissioned by Haydn’s family - has been placed outside Hoylake RNLI lifeboat station, allowing the volunteer crew and visitors to sit and reflect while looking out to sea. The bench design acknowledges Haydn’s love for nature and features two hand-carved owls.

Megan and Brogan recently visited Hoylake RNLI lifeboat station to see the bench and have now placed a plaque which reads: ‘Your life was a blessing, your memory is a treasure. Take a deep breath, relax and enjoy the sunset. Respect nature and stay safe. #staysafeforhaydn.’

Haydn Griffiths

Speaking about the memorial, Megan Griffiths said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to the RNLI crews at Hoylake, New Brighton, and West Kirby for their determination and support during the search for Haydn. To now have a special memory bench for Haydn, overlooking the sea at Hoylake RNLI feels very special, not only for our family, but for all those who losing Haydn has affected.”

Brogan added: “I’m excited to visit with my two sons (we call them little Griffs). It’s in a beautiful location where we will be able to talk about Uncle Haydn, educate them on water safety and keeping safe at the beach whilst also visiting our friends at the RNLI.’

“Haydn loved nature which is why we opted for a hand carved owl bench. We hope that many people are able to enjoy sitting here, talk about Haydn’s story and continue to share water safety messages far and wide.”