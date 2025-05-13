The Court of Appeal will today review a Birkenhead murder case that could be the longest-running miscarriage of justice in UK history.

Peter Sullivan was given a life sentence in 1987 for the murder of 21-year-old Diane Sindall, who was found dead on August 2, 1986. Ms Sindall was found in an alleyway in Birkenhead after leaving her place of work in Bebington.

It was alleged that Mr Sullivan had spent the day drinking heavily after losing a darts match, and went out armed with a crowbar before a chance encounter with Ms Sindall.

Her florist van had broken down on her way home from a pub shift and she was walking to a petrol station, when she was beaten to death and sexually assaulted, and her body left partially clothed and mutilated.

Peter Sullivan, who was 29 at the time, was found guilty in 1987 of her murder but has long maintained his innocence. Now 68 years old, Mr Sullivan has served 38 years in prison for murder and has tried twice before to get his conviction overturned.

In November last year, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said that Sullivan’s conviction had been referred to the Court of Appeal on the basis of DNA evidence.

Mr Sullivan applied to the CCRC in March 2021 raising concerns about his interviews by the police, bitemark evidence presented in his trial, and what was said to be the murder weapon. After consulting experts, the CCRC obtained DNA information from samples taken at the time of the offence and found a DNA profile which was not his.

According to the CCRC, “there was also evidence to suggest there were possible breaches of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE), which regulates police activities, in relation to the interviews, as Mr Sullivan was not provided with an appropriate adult and was denied initial legal representation”.

In a previous statement, Merseyside Police said: ""There have been significant developments in the use and understanding of DNA evidence in criminal investigations, that was still in its infancy at the time of the murder of Diane Sindall. These developments have led to the discovery of the new evidence."

Sullivan’s Court of Appeal hearing is due to begin at 10.30am today.