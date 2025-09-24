Hotel plans for historic Castle Street building approved

Plans to convert the first floor of a building on Castle Street into hotel rooms have been approved.

The first floor of 62 Castle Street - which was constructed in the 1800s - will be transformed into 13 hotel bedrooms, supporting the rest of the site which has operated as a hotel since the 80s.

The Grade II-listed building was originally constructed as a bank in 1868 to designs by Lucy and Littler. It has seven bays to Castle Street and six bays to Derby Square.

Castle Street, Liverpool. | 瑞丽江的河水, CC BY-SA 4.0

60 and 62 Castle Street, Liverpool. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0.

Full planning permission and listed building consent was sought for the changes, which are being "sensitively designed".

A planning application submitted with the scheme said: "All rooms are generously proportioned and provide outlook, ventilation and amenity in order to provide comfortable accommodation for guests."

It added: "Additional visitor accommodation increases footfall to local shops, food and drink venues and other services, contributing positively to an attractive vital and vibrant local environment.

"The additional hotel accommodation has been designed to meet the highest possible standards of accessibility and inclusion. In addition, the proposal results in direct employment opportunities during the construction period for the conversion and ongoing employment within the existing hotel."