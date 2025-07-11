Plans to transform first floor of historic Liverpool building

A proposal has been submitted to convert the first floor of a Grade II-listed building on Liverpool's Castle Street into 13 hotel rooms.

Plans to convert the first floor of a historic building on Liverpool's Castle Street have been lodged, reports our sister site Insider Media.

Brian Price from Golding Property Services Ltd has submitted a proposal to transform the first floor of 62 Castle Street into 13 hotel bedrooms, supporting the rest of the site which has operated as a hotel since the 1980s. Currently, the first floor is used for functions, conferences and meetings.

The Grade II-listed building was originally constructed as a bank in 1868 to designs by Lucy and Littler. It has seven bays to Castle Street and six bays to Derby Square. Full planning permission and listed building consent is being sought for the conversation, which is being "sensitively designed".

60 and 62 Castle Street, Liverpool. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0.

A planning application submitted with the scheme said: "All rooms are generously proportioned and provide outlook, ventilation and amenity in order to provide comfortable accommodation for guests."

It added: "Additional visitor accommodation increases footfall to local shops, food and drink venues and other services, contributing positively to an attractive vital and vibrant local environment.

"The additional hotel accommodation has been designed to meet the highest possible standards of accessibility and inclusion. In addition, the proposal results in direct employment opportunities during the construction period for the conversion and ongoing employment within the existing hotel."