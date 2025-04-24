Meet 11 adorable cats and dogs in Merseyside looking for their forever homes

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:38 BST

Discover these loving cats and dogs in Merseyside, all looking for their forever homes thanks to RSPCA. Find out how you can help them find a family.

These 11 lovely cats and dogs are searching for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 11 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Shelley is a one-year-old cat. She has a sweet and gentle nature, making her a wonderful companion for someone looking for a loyal and affectionate feline friend.

1. Shelley

Shelley is a one-year-old cat. She has a sweet and gentle nature, making her a wonderful companion for someone looking for a loyal and affectionate feline friend. | RSPCA

Kevin is a three-year-old Terrier crossbreed. He will require an adult only home who have experience with rescue dogs and are willing to take him to training classes.

2. Kevin

Kevin is a three-year-old Terrier crossbreed. He will require an adult only home who have experience with rescue dogs and are willing to take him to training classes. | RSPCA

Cali is a four year old cross breed, who is looking for her forever home. She will be perfectly suited to an active family home - with other pets - where she can be involved in days out and be a part of the family. She will need to have access to a garden where she can play and spend time sitting in the sun.

3. Cali - Crossbreed

Cali is a four year old cross breed, who is looking for her forever home. She will be perfectly suited to an active family home - with other pets - where she can be involved in days out and be a part of the family. She will need to have access to a garden where she can play and spend time sitting in the sun. | RSPCA

Zorro is a very friendly, and affectionate boy who seeks out affection after a few minutes. He really enjoys being around people, so ideally would like his new family to be around part of the day to be on hand for love and attention and in return he has so much love to give.

4. Zorro

Zorro is a very friendly, and affectionate boy who seeks out affection after a few minutes. He really enjoys being around people, so ideally would like his new family to be around part of the day to be on hand for love and attention and in return he has so much love to give. | RSPCA

