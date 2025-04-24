Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool-based clinical trial is testing a promising new oral drug to tackle visceral leishmaniasis.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clinical trial is underway in Liverpool, bringing together NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group (UHLG), the University of Liverpool (UoL), and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) in the effort to tackle one of the world’s deadliest parasitic diseases.

Visceral leishmaniasis is a neglected tropical disease found in parts of Asia, East Africa, and Brazil. It is caused by leishmania parasites and transmitted through the bites of infected sandflies. Despite its impact, the disease has received limited attention in many regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disease presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, fatigue and weight loss, and is almost always fatal if left untreated. Current treatments require daily injections for up to 17 days which can cause immediate pain during the treatment, nausea, vomiting, as well as more serious complications.

This study is testing an oral drug (DNDi-6899) that could overcome these barriers by being easier to store, transport, and administer - potentially saving thousands of lives.

The trial is being conducted at the NIHR Liverpool Clinical Research Facility (CRF) at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and is funded by Wellcome. It is also part of the work done at the University’s Centre for Experimental Therapeutics (TherEx). The centre aims to improve health by optimising existing drugs and developing new treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Richard Fitzgerald, Director of the Liverpool CRF and Principal Investigator of the study, and Professor Saye Khoo from the Centre for Experimental Therapeutics at UoL, are leading the trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the new oral treatment.

Lab technician at the NIHR Liverpool Clinical Research Facility. | Handout

Professor Fitzgerald said: “Visceral leishmaniasis claims thousands of lives every year, and current treatments are often inaccessible to those who need them most, particularly in low-income regions where healthcare systems are limited.

“This trial offers hope for a more practical and effective solution, one that could reach those most at risk and save countless lives. It also reflects the skills and expertise here in Liverpool, showing that we are at the forefront of developing new medicines for a disease that affects people on the other side of the world.”

Professor Saye Khoo, Director of TherEX, University of Liverpool, added: “By collaborating with DNDi, we aim to develop a treatment that can be stored in varying conditions, delivered directly to vulnerable communities, and administered easily - without the need for hospitalisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial is currently recruiting healthy volunteers from Liverpool and the surrounding areas, with several participants already having completed the screening process. The trial will take place over two weeks at the Liverpool CRF, where volunteers will be closely monitored by clinical specialists.

The CRF offers a 26-bed unit, consisting of two four-bed bays and 18 en-suite single rooms. Additional amenities include a TV lounge, accessible en-suite bathroom facilities, and Wi-Fi for remote work and internet browsing. Catering services are also provided throughout the duration of the stay.

How to get involved

The UHLG team is encouraging healthy volunteers from different backgrounds to consider participating in this trial, which offers reimbursement for time and inconvenience. Those interested can contact the NIHR Clinical Research Facility on 0151 706 4863 to arrange a screening appointment.

To learn more about ongoing trials and how you can get involved, visit: https://bit.ly/OpenCRFTrials or call 0151 706 4863.