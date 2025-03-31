Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted for the creation of new luxury apartments in Liverpool’s Hanover House.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced earlier this month that the iconic Epstein Theatre - located within the historic Hanover House building - would be reopening this year.

The Grade II listed theatre closed its doors in June 2023 following a decision by the city council to withdraw financial support which had helped to keep the 112-year-old venue running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theatre is able to reopen later this year due to a transfer of the head lease from the former leaseholders to JSM Company Group, which is leasing the area housed by the Epstein to Theatrical Times Ltd.

Now in charge of the rest of Hanover House, JSM Company Group has submitted a proposal to create 15 apartments within the six storey building.

According to the Design and Access statement, submitted to Liverpool City Council, the development “will bring life back into a now empty shell with the creation of 15 serviced apartments”.

Local TV

The historic theatre and the ground floor commercial units will be retained, while the new development will offer a mixture of one and two bed flats providing “luxury accommodation for couples, families and groups within the city centre”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Design and Access statement continues: "The level of development seeks to ensure that the project is economically viable for the client with the costs of refurbishing this iconic building.

"To achieve long term sustainability for the development and in turn the area, the planning application seeks to reflect a mixed community of varying age groups. Accordingly, the development includes a property type that can respond to the continued evolution of the area."

All faces to the existing buildings façade are to be cleaned, however, the applicant is also proposing that four new circular windows be inserted on the sixth floor of the Hanover Street façade.

The plans also include extension to the rear of the building and repairs to the fifth floor foyer.