Police have been granted additional powers after criminal damage was caused by people throwing fireworks and eggs in Netherton.

A new dispersal zone is being introduced in the area, joining more than a dozen already in place across Merseyside.

The zone will be in force from 3.00pm today (October 31), until 3.00pm tomorrow (November 1), covering the area bounded by Northern Perimeter Road, Copy Lane, Dunnings Bridge Road, Park Lane West, Barnfield Close, Swifts Lane, St Nicholas Drive, Fleetwoods Lane and Buckley Hill Lane.

It means Merseyside Police officers will be able to disperse any person over the age of 10 who has contributed or is likely to contribute to behaviour likely to cause members of the public in the locality, harassment, alarm and distress.

Any person who has been directed to leave the area described and returns within the specified time period will commit an arrestable offence.

Netherton Neighbourhood Inspector Ken Sumner said: "Dispersal Zones is a vital tool in our efforts to keep communities safe, enabling us to disperse people we think are responsible for acts of antisocial behaviour.

“It has been introduced in Netherton due to incidents this year, with fireworks and eggs thrown and criminal damage caused.

"People going about their lawful business have nothing to fear as this order is there to protect their welfare and wellbeing.

"Antisocial behaviour is never acceptable, and we would continue to ask parents and guardians to please speak to children and young people about their behaviour and ensure they are not getting involved in such acts."

To report anti-social behaviour or criminal behaviour contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also report information via their website here or call 101.Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here.