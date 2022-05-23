The rider suffered serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

Merseyside Police believe that a cyclist hit by a black Ford Fiesta in Kirkby on Sunday night was deliberately targeted by the driver of the car.

The rider, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries, where he remains in a serious condition.

The cyclist was knocked off his bike on Aldford Road, near to the junction of Rockford Avenue, at around 9.30pm.

Aldford Road junction with Rockford Avenue, Kirkby. Image: Google

Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said: “Our enquiries are in the early stages but we believe that he was deliberately targeted by the driver of the car, and we are working hard to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

Crime Scene Investigators are currently carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house enquiries have commenced and are ongoing.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to establish the circumstances and identify the offender.

DI Hebden added: “I would ask anyone who may have seen a black Ford Fiesta being driven around the Aldford Road area last night to contact us.

“We are also interested in hearing from any drivers in the area who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident, or anyone with any footage or information to come forward.”

How to contact police

If you have any information, please contact us directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by calling 101, with reference 22000353186.