Bootle constituency includes Crosby, Waterloo, Seaforth, Litherland, Netherton, Orrell, Bootle and Ford.

Bootle is regarded as one of the safest seats in country and Labour will be hoping to increase their majority in a constituency that, before the war, was regarded as a Conservative and Unionist stronghold – with the notable exception of Labour politician, John Kinley.

Mr Kinley was a well known and popular figure in Bootle and plied his trade as a hairdresser before entering the world of politics. He became the first Labour MP to be elected in Bootle after winning the seat in 1929, but then lost the following two elections in 1931 and 1939 when the seat returned to the Conservative Party proper.

However, John Knley was successful again in the first election after the Second World War and was returned to parliament with a thumping 58.6% majority. The constituency has remained a Labour stronghold ever since and is now regarded as one of the safest seats in the country.

The incumbent MP Peter Dowd has represented Bootle since taking over from Joe Benton and subsequently won the 2015 general election with a 74.5% majority – seeing off former UKIP leader Paul Nuttall in the process.

Voter turnout is historically low in the constituency and there’s only been three occasions since the 1980s when more than 50% of the electorate has voted. Nevertheless, Labour will be hoping to increase their majority at the 2024 general election and solidify their position in the constituency.

