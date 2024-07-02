Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Southport constituency includes Ainsdale, Birkdale, Blowick, Churchtown, Crossens, Highpark, Hillside, Kew, Marshside, Meols Cop, Southport and Woodvale.

Labour has never come close to winning the parliamentary seat in Southport, which has always been represented by either the Conservative Party or the Liberal Democrats. But polling suggests Labour have a chance of taking the seat in 2024 and the result could be a bellwether for the rest of the country.

Southport was represented for much of this century by Liberal Democrat John Pugh until the Tories won the seat in 2017 with 38.7% of the vote. Mr Moore further increased his majority in 2019 by winning 47.6% of the vote, but this percentage increase was almost matched by the Labour Party candidate, Liz Savage who increased Labour’s vote share to 39% – its largest ever vote share in the constituency.

Polling for the 2024 general election suggests Labour have a very strong chance of taking this seat from the Tories and dethroning the incumbent MP Damien Moore. Many political analysts are watching the Southport election race very closely, seeing it as a potential bellwether for the rest of the country.

If Labour does win in Southport, it will be a historic moment for the party and a point to a difficult night for the present government.

