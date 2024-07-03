Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Helens North constituency includes Billinge, Seneley Green, Blackbrook, Earlestown, Haydock, Moss Bank, Newton, Parr, Rainford and Windle

Voters across St Helens will head to the polling stations on Thursday (July 4) to participate in the highly anticipated UK General Election.

Registered electors will vote for one person who they think should represent their constituency as Member of Parliament (MP). The candidate who receives more votes than their competitors will win the seat and become the constituency’s MP for the next five years. The political party with the most seats will form the next government.

St Helens has two parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected MP. Depending on where you live in the borough, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency.

The region is split into the following two parliamentary constituencies: St Helens North and St Helens South and Whiston.

St Helens North covers the following wards: Billinge, Seneley Green, Blackbrook, Earlestown, Haydock, Moss Bank, Newton, Parr, Rainford and Windle. These wards stretch out to places such as Rainford Junction, Kings Moss, Downhall Green, New Boston, Newton-le-Willows, Wargrave, Parr Stocks Haresfinch and Denton’s Green.

Labour’s Conor McGinn has been the MP for St Helens North since 2015, but the Earlestown resident announced in May last year that he would be standing down at the 2024 general election.

He won 52.3% of the vote in the 2019 general election, with Conservative candidate Joel Charles placing second with 26.6% of the vote. Labour and the Tories will both have new candidates for July’s general election. The seat has been in Labour control since it was first created in 1983.

Below are all of the people you can vote for in St Helens North and which party they represent.

The full list of candidates for St Helens North