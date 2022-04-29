Liverpool City Council will not be holding a local election in 2022, but other councils across Liverpool City Region are.

Local elections are set to begin across the country at the start of May.

Votes like these are important in shaping local communities, giving residents an opportunity to make their voices heard in regards to various local matters and issues.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite the fact that Liverpool City Council is one of the few local authorities not holding an election this year, it does not mean that other localities across Liverpool City Region are not either.

The following councils in Liverpool City Region are holding local elections this year:

Wirral

Sefton

Knowsley

St Helens

Halton

So get your ballots at the ready and carry on reading to find out when polling stations across the region are expected to be open.

When are the local elections across Liverpool City Region taking place?

Local elections are set to take place across the UK at the same time in May.

Elections in Liverpool City Regions will begin on Thursday, 5 May.

What are the opening and closing times of polling stations across Liverpool City Region for the local elections?

Polling stations are set to open throughout the day of the Liverpool City Region local elections.

You will be able to issue a vote at your designated polling station between the hours of 7 am to 10 pm.

This gives you plenty of time - 15 hours in fact - to take advantage of your right to vote.

Still confused as to how to vote during the election? Liverpool World has you covered - but for further information, visit the official government website .

What rules must you follow at polling stations in the Liverpool City Region?

Ever wondered what the correct etiquette is for visiting polling stations, as well as the do’s and don’ts? From turning up to vote drunk, or even taking a selfie, The Electoral Commission has issued the following rules and advice when visiting a polling station:

Do not take a selfie - it risks accidentally giving away how someone else has voted, which is illegal.

Do not photograph your ballot paper - you can be fined up to £5,000 or face six months in prison, even if done so accidentally.

You can spoil your ballot paper if you want (in protest), but it will not be counted for or against a candidate.

Animals, aside from assistance dogs, are not usually allowed inside a polling station.

You can wear political clothing, but you must leave as soon as you cast your vote - this is because campaigning inside a polling station is not permitted.

You can vote whilst drunk, as long as you are not disruptive.

Political discussion is banned inside polling stations.

What do you do when you visit a polling station on polling day?

A polling station sign

If you are voting in-person at a polling station on polling day, here is everything you need to know.

You can not choose a polling station to visit, this is because you are usually assigned a designated polling station.

This should be seen on the poll card, which you should have already received by now.

When you arrive at the polling station, you will need to tell an official your name and address so they can check you are on the electoral register.

You can show your poll card at the polling station, but you do not need to bring it with you to cast your vote.

After crossing your name off the electoral list, you will be handed a ballot paper and make your way to a private polling booth where you will issue your ballot.

Take your time to read everything properly before marking next to the decision that you want to vote in favour of.