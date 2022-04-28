Local elections take place across Liverpool City Region in May - but which political party is in power?

Ballots are at the ready as local elections in and around Liverpool are about to commence.

Council elections are significant as they allow residents to make their voices heard in regards to how they would like local issues and matters to be managed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of polling day, LiverpoolWorld had a look at how many councillors serve Liverpool City Region and its six different local authorities, as well as which political party is in power over the region.

Here is everything you need to know.

When are the Liverpool local elections?

There will be local council elections taking place across the UK.

Polling stations are set to open on Thursday, 5 May.

You can issue your vote from 7 am to 10 pm.

Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Halton and Wirral will be holding an election.

Liverpool City Council are not holding a local election in 2022.

How many councillors are there across Liverpool City Region?

Liverpool City Region - which consists of Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, Halton and Wirral - has a grand total of 366 councillors.

Here is a council by council breakdown:

Liverpool City Council - 89 councillors

Sefton Council - 67 councillors

Knowsley Council - 46 councillors

St Helens Borough Council - 47 councillors

Halton Council - 54 councillors

Wirral Council - 64 councillors

What is the political party breakdown of the councillors across Liverpool City Region?

Liverpool City Region is represented by eight different political parties, as well as a number of independent councillors and one vacancy.

Here is a council by council breakdown of political party representation across the six councils of Liverpool City Region:

Liverpool City Council (90 total councillors)

53 Labour

8 Labour and Co-Operative

11 Lib Dem

8 Liverpool Community Independents

5 Liberal Party and Independent Group

4 Green Party

1 Independent

Knowsley Council (46 total councillors)

31 Labour

5 Green Party

4 Independent

3 Lib Dem

1 Labour and Co-operative

1 Vacant

St. Helens Borough Council (47 total councillors)

33 Labour

4 Lib Dem

3 Conservative

3 The Independents

2 Green Party

2 Independent

Sefton Council (67 total councillors)

43 Labour

8 Lib Dem

8 Conservative

6 Independent

2 Independents Group

Halton Council (54 total councillors)

47 Labour

3 Lib Dem

2 Conservative

1 Green Party

1 Labour and Co-operative

Wirral Council (64 total councillors)

27 Labour

23 Conservative

6 Green Party

6 Lib Dem

2 Independent

Which party is in power across Liverpool City Region?

Cast your vote in the local elections on May 5 and make a difference

Liverpool has synonymously been represented by members of the Labour Party.

Here is who is in power across the six different local authorities that make up Liverpool City Region:

Liverpool City Council is currently controlled by Labour (58%) and is led by Mayor Joanne Anderson.

Knowsley Council is currently controlled by Labour (67%).

St Helens Borough Council is currently controlled by Labour (70%).

Sefton Council is currently controlled by Labour (64%).

Halton Council is currently controlled by Labour (87%).

Wirral Council is currently controlled by Labour but there is no majority (42%).

On the whole, the Labour Party has power over the Liverpool City Region with 64 per-cent of its councillors representing the party.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the political party representation across Liverpool City Region:

Liverpool City Region (366 total councillors)

233 Labour

35 Lib Dem

36 Conservative

18 Green Party

10 Labour and co-operative

8 Liverpool Community Independents

5 Liberal Party and Independent Group

15 Independent

5 The Independents Group