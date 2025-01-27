Popeyes reveals Liverpool expansion plans as it aims to 'double UK footprint'
Known for its fried chicken, Popeyes first launched in the UK in 2021 after operating for almost five decades in the US. The brand opened its first Liverpool store, on Lord Street, in November 2022 and recently launched a new brand at the New Mersey Retail Park in Speke.
Round-the-block queues which have become synonymous with Popeyes UK restaurant openings, with eager chicken fans queuing at the city centre site from as early as 10.00pm the night before.
Now, the popular brand has revealed more Liverpool stores could be on the way this year as it plans to double its ‘UK footprint’. In a statement, a spokesperson for Popeyes UK confirmed that it will be ‘expanding further’ in Liverpool and Manchester, as well as opening new stores in Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, London and Scotland.
The 45+ new sites planned for 2025 will span multiple formats and channels, including eat-in restaurants, drive thru sites, and delivery kitchens, spanning high street units and travel hubs including rail and roadside locations. The openings will create approximately 2,500 new jobs across the UK.
