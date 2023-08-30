Its former venue was known for rock music, table dancing and great vibes.

A popular rock’n’roll bar, known for great music and an electric atmosphere, has officially opened its huge new venue in Liverpool.

MOJO has been providing nights out for fifteen years, with many people visiting the Back Berry Street venue for the rock music, table dancing and great vibes. However, the former venue is now empty, as the popular bar has relocated to Liverpool ONE.

Operating across two floors, MOJO has opened a 3,500 sq ft space on Hanover Street - a significant upsize from its previous home. The new venue offers a menu of over 100 cocktails, beer pong, and bottomless brunch as well as cocktail masterclasses, live sports, and its trademark rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack.

Martin Greenhow, Managing Director at MOJO said the new bar ‘marks a new era for MOJO in Liverpool’ adding that the Liverpool ONE venue benefits from longer operating hours, now open seven days a week, from 12.00pm to 3.00am.