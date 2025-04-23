Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool City Council has given the green light for a £100m station in the Baltic Triangle, with construction starting next year.

Liverpool City Council has approved plans for a new £100m station in the city’s vibrant and growing Baltic Triangle district.

Plans for the redevelopment of the long unused stop at the former St James’ location on the edge of the city centre were announced in 2022 with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram aiming to get passengers on track by 2025.

It is now thought the station, which will be located on the Northern Line, will be opened towards the end of 2027, with construction beginning early next year.

How the inside of planned £100m Liverpool Baltic station could look. | MerseyTravel

The station, named Liverpool Baltic, is part of Mayor Rotheram’s vision to improve the public transport network across the Liverpool City Region and complements existing rail projects including a new £500m fleet of trains, accessibility improvements across the network and future plans for three more new stations at Daresbury (Halton), Woodchurch (Wirral) and Carr Mill (St Helens).

Successful planning permission follows significant support from a public consultation last summer. The station, set to be located on Merseyrail’s Northern Line, will serve one of the city’s most dynamic districts, that was named the 11th coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine in 2023.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region said:“Planning permission was another major milestone for the Liverpool Baltic station scheme and I’m delighted we are now passed that and ready to get work underway!

“This is another step in our vision to build a fully integrated London-style transport system. We’re extending Merseyrail to more communities with future stations already planned in Daresbury, Woodchurch and Carr Mill. I believe good quality public transport is a right, not a privilege.

“For decades there were no new stations built on our network, so this is another major milestone in the development of the expansion of rail services in our region. It’s not just about improving connectivity – it’s about creating new opportunities, connecting our communities to jobs, education, and each other, and contributing to a healthier, greener Liverpool City Region.

“Investing almost £100 million at the heart of one of the UK’s most vibrant areas, will help to make this part of the city more accessible to all while easing congestion and helping us achieve our net-zero targets.”

The station is being funded via the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), dedicated to major transport projects across the city region.