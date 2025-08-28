£20m University of Liverpool partnership for hundreds of new student homes

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
The scheme aims to bring new high quality, affordable accommodation to the city.

A contractor has been appointed to bring forward a major student living scheme in Liverpool, our sister site Insider Media reports.

Hull-headquartered Kexgill Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the University of Liverpool to bring a new phase of high quality, affordable accommodation to its city campus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scheme aims to bring new high quality, affordable accommodation to the city.placeholder image
The scheme aims to bring new high quality, affordable accommodation to the city. | Kexgill Group

Delivery options are now being explored in what could be a £20m plus phased programme, with building conversions and the redevelopment of dilapidated units being considered.

It will be delivered under Kexgill Group's University Quarter brand, with activity scheduled to start in early 2026.

Richard Stott, managing director of Kexgill Group, said: "We are grateful to all those involved in delivering this significant partnership.

“We are proud to be working with the University of Liverpool to bring this vision to life."

Related topics:LiverpoolHull
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice