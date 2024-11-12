Why you might see Chinook helicopters flying over Merseyside skies this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A loud buzz of mechanical noises that continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning left residents in Formby, Ainsdale and further along the Sefton coast wondering what on earth was going on last night.

LiverpoolWorld can report the tumult was made by military helicopters involved in low level flying manoeuvres at RAF Woodvale. The Military Aviation Exercise is set to continue over five days, from November 11 to 15, with aircraft flying from 10am to 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to eight helicopters - including Merlin Mk4/Mk2, Chinook CH47 and Wildcat HMA - will be operating daily in the skies above Merseyside for what officials term an ‘essential Defence Task’.

Military helicopters - including Merlin Mk4/Mk2, Chinook CH47 and Wildcat HMA - at RAF Woodvale. | Dominic Raynor

"In order to meet strict training objectives, the aircrew are required to fly day and night in low level formation; however, flight times and routing has been carefully planned to minimise disruption to the local area and its residences throughout the period as best possible," officials said in a press release.

"We recognise that the noise may impact our community, and we sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding. Your support plays a key role in helping our forces fulfil these essential training needs, and we’re grateful for the continued cooperation of our local community."

Noise from RAF Woodvale and the eight helicopters could be heard across the neighbouring areas as the first day of operations began on Monday and continued into the small hours of Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said: "I was putting the kids to bed and wondered what the constant noise was. At first I thought it was some emergency work being done on the bypass. I later discovered it was from helicopters at the airbase. I was more curious than annoyed. I guess these things need to be done somewhere."