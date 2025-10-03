Man detained at Rainhill train station as police seize 'gun'

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 08:13 BST
A man was detained at Rainhill train station.

Rainhill train station was closed on Thursday night (October 2), after police received reports of a man with a “gun”.

Merseyside Police officers detained the man and seized a suspected BB gun.

In a statement shortly after 9.30pm last night, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “ We can confirm that officers have been in Rainhill following an incident this evening, Thursday 2 October.

Rainhill station.placeholder image
Rainhill station. | El Pollock

“At 7.25pm, a report was received of a concern for the safety of a man near to Rainhill Railway Station, Station Rd.

“Officers attended and located a man. He has been detained and a suspected BB gun was seized.

“He will be taken to a police station for questioning. Nobody was injured. A road closure was in place and train services were suspended as the incident was resolved.”

