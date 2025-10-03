Man detained at Rainhill train station as police seize 'gun'
Rainhill train station was closed on Thursday night (October 2), after police received reports of a man with a “gun”.
Merseyside Police officers detained the man and seized a suspected BB gun.
In a statement shortly after 9.30pm last night, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “ We can confirm that officers have been in Rainhill following an incident this evening, Thursday 2 October.
“At 7.25pm, a report was received of a concern for the safety of a man near to Rainhill Railway Station, Station Rd.
“Officers attended and located a man. He has been detained and a suspected BB gun was seized.
“He will be taken to a police station for questioning. Nobody was injured. A road closure was in place and train services were suspended as the incident was resolved.”