Nine Liverpool restaurants have received new hygiene ratings, with one scoring zero and others turning their fortunes around or retaining top scores.

The latest Liverpool scores published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - October 2, 2025.

Take a look at nine of the latest ratings below.

1 . Space, Aigburth Road, Liverpool L19 3QD Space received a five star rating following an inspection on September 26, 2025. | Google

2 . Francie's, Unit 16 The Colonnades, Liverpool L3 4AA Francie's received a five star rating following an inspection on September 26, 2025. | Peter Carr/Royal Albert Dock

3 . Panku Streetfood at ASDA Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JR Panku Streetfood received a five star rating following an inspection on September 25, 2025. | Google