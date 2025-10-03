Nine Liverpool restaurants handed new food hygiene ratings - one scores zero stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Recent assessments by the Food Standards Agency has resulted in new food hygiene ratings for nine Liverpool restaurants, one of which has been given a zero-star score.

Nine Liverpool restaurants have received new hygiene ratings, with one scoring zero and others turning their fortunes around or retaining top scores.

The latest Liverpool scores published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - October 2, 2025.

Take a look at nine of the latest ratings below.

Space received a five star rating following an inspection on September 26, 2025.

1. Space, Aigburth Road, Liverpool L19 3QD

Space received a five star rating following an inspection on September 26, 2025. | Google

Francie's received a five star rating following an inspection on September 26, 2025.

2. Francie's, Unit 16 The Colonnades, Liverpool L3 4AA

Francie's received a five star rating following an inspection on September 26, 2025. | Peter Carr/Royal Albert Dock

Panku Streetfood received a five star rating following an inspection on September 25, 2025.

3. Panku Streetfood at ASDA Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JR

Panku Streetfood received a five star rating following an inspection on September 25, 2025. | Google

NOMAD received a five star rating following an inspection on September 25, 2025.

4. NOMAD, Smithdown Rd, Liverpool L15 3JL

NOMAD received a five star rating following an inspection on September 25, 2025. | Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsLiverpoolRestaurantsFood Standards AgencyFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice