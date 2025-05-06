Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rebekah Vardy must pay more than £1.4m of Coleen Rooney’s legal costs following their high-profile ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle, a judge has said.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tensions have been running high between the two pair since October 2019, when Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking posts from her private Instagram account to the S*n newspaper.

Vardy brought a libel battle against Rooney for the social media posts in which she outlined her ‘sting’ operation to find out who was leaking the stories, later alleging on X (formerly) Twitter: “It was… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highly-publicised High Court trial took place in 2022 and Rooney’s claim was found to be “substantially true”, with Vardy losing the case and being ordered to pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs.

A specialist costs court was told earlier on Tuesday (May 6) that Vardy had agreed to pay £1,190,000 of Rooney’s legal bill, and that Rooney was asking for a further £315,000 in “assessment costs”.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. | Getty

Costs Judge Mark Whalan said that it was “reasonable and proportionate” for Vardy to pay £212,266.20 of Rooney’s assessment costs, inclusive of VAT but before interest, on top of the £1.19m settlement, totalling at least £1,402,266.20.

The judge said that he was “generally happy” that the outcome was a “commercially satisfactory conclusion for both sides”, but that there had been “extraordinary expenditure of costs” by the parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither Vardy nor Rooney, attended the remote hearing, with Judge Whalan stating that the two “can both part to put this matter behind them”.

Rebekah Vardy’s barrister Juliet Wells told the hearing that Vardy had agreed to pay £1.19m of Rooney’s legal bill, including VAT, which comprised around £1.12m in costs and around £65,000 in interest.

The court previously heard that Rooney had originally claimed a legal bill of £1,833,906.89, which Ms Wells said in written submissions was “substandard”.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. | getty

Ms Wells added that the further £315,000 claimed was “grossly disproportionate” and should be capped at £100,000, telling the court that Mrs Rooney had “taken a kitchen sink approach to costs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Dunne, for Coleen Rooney, told the court that it “sits slightly ill in the mouth for Mrs Vardy to make criticisms of Mrs Rooney”.

In written submissions, he said that the £315,000 figure “is higher than would have been the case had Mrs Vardy approached these costs proceedings reasonably”.

He continued: “If Mrs Vardy now wishes that the sum claimed were lower, she need only reflect upon her approach and conduct throughout.”

Judge Whalan said that he was “pleased” that both sides could come to a “commercial accommodation” following a “difficult and high-profile case”, but that it had come after “enormous time, expenditure and grief”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said some of the assessment costs claimed by Rooney were “a little eyebrow-raising” and “unreasonably high and disproportionate”.

He continued that the parties had been “stuck in a rut of being a few percentage points apart” on the final settlement sum since last November, adding: “This is the definition of bad litigation over the past six months as far as the claimant (Mrs Vardy) is concerned.”